Would you like to change your location?
Family Escape Room Experiences in Dayton. (Never Play with Strangers)
Play Now Groups 10+

Breakout Games - #1 Escape Room in Dayton

Choose Your Escape

Play the top Dayton escape rooms. For 60 minutes, experience 5-star immersive entertainment with friends and family, escape normal life, and be the hero of the story. Explore an island, find the kidnapper, restore ancient relics to their rightful owner. Each Breakout location has unique challenges.

See Dayton Rooms
Undercover Alley
Submarine Survival
Runaway Train
Mystery Mansion
The Kidnapping
Island Escape
Museum Heist
Hostage
Ready to escape ordinary?
Breakout Games - #1 Escape Room in Dayton has thrilling escape rooms with a variety of game themes that are perfect for having fun with your friends, family, or even a team building exercise with your coworkers. Our company is a leader in the escape room industry and you'll experience the difference when you visit us in Dayton. Learn more about our escape rooms below. Can you and your team escape?

How do Escape Rooms Work?

A Life-Sized Game of Twists & Turns where your team searches for clues and solves puzzles to accomplish your mission and escape before time expires.

Escape rooms are perfect for birthday parties, team-building, a couples night out, and more.

Escape Room Directions
Looking for the best Dayton escape room experience?
Breakout Games - Dayton
8120 Washington Village Drive
Dayton, OH 45458
937-401-8739 Book a Physical Game
View Game Times
Get Directions
Sign up for Updates
There was a heist in Breakout City, will you investigate?